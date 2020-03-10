Judge approves recount of Dallas County Super Tuesday votes

DALLAS - Dallas County will recount ballots from Super Tuesday voters in the 2020 primaries. 44 thumb drives containing uncounted ballots were found after the final results were submitted. WFAA-TV reported State District Judge Emily Tobolowsky approved Dallas County Election Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole's request Tuesday to manually recount the votes. The recount will take place on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will only concern the paper ballots from the 44 machines that were missed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WFAA-TV.