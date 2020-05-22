Judge approves sale of Venezuela's prized US-refineries
By SCOTT SMITH
Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - A U.S. judge has approved moving forward with the sale of Venezuela’s prized U.S.-based CITGO refineries. This takes the bankrupt Canadian mining company Crystallex one step closer to collecting $1.4 billion it lost in a decade-old takeover of its Venezuelan operation by the late socialist President Hugo Chávez. Friday's ruling strikes a blow to Venezuela’s opposition led by Juan Guaidó. The opposition was banking on profits from Houston-based CITGO to finance the crisis-torn nation’s recovery if they were ever able to force President Nicolás Maduro from power. CITGO has three refineries in the U.S. and provides between 5% and 10% of U.S. gasoline.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
