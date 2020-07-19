Judge Cortez: Hidalgo County will report 17 coronavirus-related deaths, more than 1,000 new cases on Sunday

Hidalgo County will report 17 new coronavirus-related deaths and more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday, said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

Cortez made the announcement Sunday afternoon on Facebook live.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, said he's concerned many people are experiencing coronavirus fatigue.

The situation, though, remains extremely serious, Melendez said, adding that local doctors, nurses and health care professionals have contracted the virus.

For the first time, more than 300 people with COVID-19 are in local intensive care units, Melendez said.

"The Rio Grande Valley is a hot point of a hot point of a hot point," Melendez said.

Many new cases are the result of family gatherings and young people socializing, Melendez said.

