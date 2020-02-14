x

Judge denies deportation stay for boy, 5, with head injury

By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A federal judge rejected an emergency stay Monday to require that a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy in immigration detention not be deported before he is seen by a pediatric neurologist. The boy's aunt and his advocates say he has severe headaches, complaints about hearing normal levels of sound, and suffers other symptoms they trace to his fall from a shopping cart in December. In January, he and his family were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE defends the care it has given the boy.

