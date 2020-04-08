Judge rejects government's bid to block airline-data merger

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department has suffered a defeat in its bid to block a merger of two companies that provide airline information to travel agents. A federal judge in Delaware ruled against the government in its lawsuit to stop Sabre Corp. from buying rival Farelogix for $360 million. U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware ruled after an eight-day trial. The judge says the government failed to prove that the merger will substantially reduce competition in the business of airline ticket-selling technology. Texas-based Sabre says it's now waiting for a decision from antitrust regulators in the United Kingdom, who have expressed reservations about approving the deal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.