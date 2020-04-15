Judge signals easing Texas mail-in voting rules amid virus

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A judge appears ready to let Texas go forward with allowing voting by mail during the coronavirus outbreak. State District Judge Tim Sulak said Wednesday he was “inclined" to side with Democrats who sued to ease restrictions on mail-in voting in Texas. The ruling would deal a setback to Republican state officials who have joined President Donald Trump in opposition to expanding mail-in voting. Texas was originally scheduled to have primary runoff elections next week, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott moved those elections to July. After the court hearing ended, Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa called it “a victory for all Texans.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.