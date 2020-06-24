Judge stays migrant teen's expulsion under US virus policy
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington did not rule Wednesday on the first challenge to a policy that has resulted in the rapid expulsions of hundreds of migrant children. Instead, he has told lawyers for the government and the American Civil Liberties Union that he wants to hear more about the case and make a final decision on the boy’s fate in the near future.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Texas Water Development Board seeks nominations for regional flood planning committee
-
Way of Cross Ministries holds food distribution event in Harlingen
-
Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines on school reopenings
-
UTRGV teams up with local farmers to provide students with produce, plant-based...
-
Behavioral specialist advises parents to check-in on children’s social media activity following...