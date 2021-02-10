Judges offering free Valentine wedding ceremonies

Those looking to tie the knot this Valentine’s Day – and save some money – are in luck.

Two valley judges are offering free in-person wedding ceremonies this Friday in Elsa and Sunday in Pharr.

The Friday weddings in Elsa will officiated by Precinct 5 Place 1 Justice of the Peace Jason Pena at 708 E. Edinburg Ave., Suite. B from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Couples are urged to call 956-292-7015 to make an appointment.

Justice of the Peace Jaime Jerry Munoz Precinct 2 Place 2 will officiate the Sunday weddings at 3 p.m. at 118 South Cage Blvd. To make an appointment, call to make an appointment at 956-787-1986.

All weddings are by appointment only and witnesses are not required.

Couples wanting to participate will have to go to the Hidalgo County Clerk’s office in person at the Vitals & Official Records department, located one block north of the courthouse on the corner of Closner Blvd. and Kuhn Street, and request a waiver for a marriage license and provide their social security numbers and I.D.s.

With the waiver, couples can get their marriage license within 72 hours.

Both judges will also be offering candy ring pops to be used in lieu of wedding rings.