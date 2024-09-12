Jueves 12 de Septiembre: Parcialmente soleado, temperaturas en los 97s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV football season tickets sold out
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: 18-year-old arrested for recklessly discharging firearm
-
U.S. Attorney: Edcouch mayor pro-tem, city manager indicted on public corruption charges
-
Region One partners with Valley school districts for new dropout recovery program
-
Smart Living: Breast cancer survivor working to erase breast cancer through new...