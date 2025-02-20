Jueves 20 de Febrero: Nublado y frío, temperaturas en los 45s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: Effects of social media on the teen brain
-
Brownsville police search for man wanted for aggravated assault
-
Brownsville community pushes to expand health care for seniors
-
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025: Cloudy and cold, temps in the 40s
-
Hidalgo County commissioners pass resolution in support of countywide voting program
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University
-
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes
-
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional...
-
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball...