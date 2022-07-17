Julius Arredondo Goes From The Grid Iron to the Fair Way
PHARR, TEXAS - You may remember him from last season, Quarterback Julius Arredondo led the PSJA North Raider Football team to the third round of playoffs, stepping in as just a sophomore. During the offseason, his focus shifts to golf. Watch the story above for more:
More News
News Video
-
Multiple crews respond to fire at Don-Wes Flea Market
-
Business owner voices concern over power grid capacity
-
U.S. Republican senators discuss immigration issues in Valley visit
-
Man who became a double amputee due to Covid receiving therapy for...
-
McAllen police reflect on 2018 failed La Plaza Mall robbery, working to...