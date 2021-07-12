x

July 12, 2021: Dry, warm and humid with highs in 90s

5 hours 49 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, July 12 2021 Jul 12, 2021 July 12, 2021 6:40 AM July 12, 2021 in Weather

Following a rainy week, dry weather has returned. 

Expect temperatures around 90 to 95 this afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days