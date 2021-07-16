x

July 16, 2021: Isolated showers with temperatures in 90s

2 hours 50 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, July 16 2021 Jul 16, 2021 July 16, 2021 6:51 AM July 16, 2021 in Weather

Happy Friday!

There may be some good pool weather today with the afternoon looking mostly sunny and temperatures in the 90s.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days