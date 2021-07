July 9, 2021: Thunderstorms, heavy rain with temperatures in 80s

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been extended for central Cameron County (Brownsville, Los Fresnos, and Rancho Viejo area) until 8:45 a.m. A Flash Flood Warning for Port Isabel and South Padre Island will remain in effect until 10:00 a.m.

Heavy rainfall around two to three inches may cause some flooded roads.

Allow more time to get to work Friday morning.