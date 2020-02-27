Jury hears from survivor of deadly crash in Edinburg murder trial

WESALCO – On Thursday, jurors in the trial of a man accused in a crash that killed three people in Edinburg heard from a woman who survived the crash.

Prosecutors say Luis Gonzalez, 21, was under the influence of a dangerous drug when he crashed into another car in August of 2018.

Jeanna Guajardo was the first witness called to testify Thursday morning.

Guajardo’s mother, sister and three-year-old nephew were all killed in the crash.

Attorneys for Gonzalez say that the then 19-year-old was “simply tired that night after working a double shift.”

Gonzalez is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and another charge of intoxication assault.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

