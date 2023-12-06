Jury selected in capital murder trial of man accused of killing DPS trooper

A jury has been selected in the trial against a man accused of killing a Department of Public Safety trooper.

Victor Godinez is charged with capital murder of a peace officer in the shooting death of Moises Sanchez; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The trial is scheduled for January 8.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios confirmed the jury selection process was complete. About 800 potential jurors were called in, but only 12 were selected along with a few alternatives.

The jury selection process began back in October.

Godinez is accused of shooting Sanchez during a traffic stop in April 2019. Sanchez died four months later after several surgeries.