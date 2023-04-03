Jury selection begins for suspect in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl
Jury selection began Monday for one of the suspects in the drive-by shooting death of a six-year-old girl near Mission.
Marco Antonio Chairez pleaded not guilty in the February 2021 shooting death of Yvonne Adele Medeles
Three other suspects — William Garcia, Daniel Guzman Flores and Juan Roman Olaguez — were also arrested in connection with the death.
RELATED: Family of 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting near Mission speaks out
Medeles was inside her home watching television when she was hit. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said at the time of the shooting that they believed it was the result of a dispute between neighbors.
All four suspects are being tried separately.
Chairez, pleaded not guilty
More News
News Video
-
Pump Patrol - April 3, 2023
-
Heart of the Valley: Valley woman describes impact of diabetes diagnosis
-
'Reptile' looking man arraigned on murder charge in connection with McAllen shooting
-
Jury selection begins for suspect in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl
-
TABC releases Spring Break enforcement operation report