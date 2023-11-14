Juvenile arrested for break-in at Grulla High School

Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a break-in at Grulla High School.

RELATED STORY: Vehicle recovered following theft at Grulla High School

The break in happened on Nov. 1 when a school van was stolen.

Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District police chief said not much information can be released since the suspect is a minor.

Authorities said the juvenile is at the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center and is being charged with burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The stolen van was later recovered.