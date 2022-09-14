Juvenile detained following alleged human smuggling attempt in Willacy County, sheriff's office says

A juvenile was detained Tuesday night following a car chase that led to an alleged human smuggling attempt, according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

WSCO deputies were chasing a white Volkswagen Jetta heading south on expressway 69E and FM 2629.

The pursuit ended in Cameron County, the sheriff's office said.

One male juvenile was detained as a suspect in a human smuggling attempt.