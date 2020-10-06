Kamal Harris' husband makes a stop in the RGV to push voter registration

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, spoke to a crowd of people on Monday asking the Rio Grande Valley community to get out and vote on Nov. 3.

Emhoff said Texans are ready for change and this country is ready for a change.

"Rio Grande Valley it starts here. We can literally make history here if you all get out there and get your friends out there, get your neighbors, get your families, get on your zooms, get on your texts, get on your tweets, do whatever you can," Emhoff said

Early voting starts Oct. 13. Election Day is Nov. 3.

For more information, visit VoteTexas.gov.

Watch the video for the full story.