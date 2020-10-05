x

Kamala Harris' husband visits Edinburg for voter registration drive

By: Monica De Anda

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, visited the Rio Grande Valley on Monday as part of a last-minute push to register new voters.

Emhoff spoke Monday at the Memorial Event Center in Edinburg during a voter registration drive hosted by the Hidalgo County Democratic Party.

Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the presidential election.

Early voting starts Oct. 13. Election Day is Nov. 3.

For more information, visit VoteTexas.gov

