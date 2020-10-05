Kamala Harris' husband visits Edinburg for voter registration drive

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, visited the Rio Grande Valley on Monday as part of a last-minute push to register new voters.

Emhoff spoke Monday at the Memorial Event Center in Edinburg during a voter registration drive hosted by the Hidalgo County Democratic Party.

Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the presidential election.

Early voting starts Oct. 13. Election Day is Nov. 3.

For more information, visit VoteTexas.gov