Kate the Chemist book has 25 experiments for housebound kids

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - If your housebound family needs a new diversion, follow Kate Biberdorf’s example and try a hands-on approach. The Texas college professor known as Kate the Chemist wants kids to have fun with chemistry experiments using common ingredients such as dish soap and baking soda. Her new book, “Kate the Chemist: The Big Book of Experiments,” has 25 projects for children ages 8 to 12, all intended to be entertaining and educational. Biberdorf has co-written "Kate the Chemist: Dragons vs. Unicorns,” also out this month. It's the first in a planned fiction series featuring a 10-year-old Kate as an intrepid problem solver.

