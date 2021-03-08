'Keep wearing your masks': Cameron County judge, health officials urge public to not let their guard down as spring break approaches

People are already gathering on South Padre Island ahead of the official start of spring break this weekend as Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. and local health officials pleaded with the public to keep wearing masks.

With Gov. Abbott’s statewide mask mandate set to end on Wednesday – almost one year to the day of the county's first coronavirus case during spring break – Judge Treviño Jr. said it's up to individuals to do the right thing.

“We had kids coming from all over the state and all over the country and we had super spreader events,” Treviño Jr. said at a Monday press conference. “Keep wearing your mask, keep utilizing social distancing, avoid crowds and practice good personal hygiene. We know what works."

See the entire press conference below.

Since the announcement last week - South Padre Island business owners have been rushing to book artists for concerts and more.

Clayton Brashear - owner of Clayton's Bar and Grill – said the next few weeks are important for South Padre Island's economy. He’s reminding everyone to stay safe so businesses don’t get shut down again.

“The CDC made the guidelines - stick by the guidelines,” Brashear said. “Enjoy yourself. We at Claytons want to entertain you to have a good time on South Padre Island."

Brashear and his management staff said they will turn away customers who aren't following the rules. He's hoping that people will safely come by his and other establishments on the island to help business owners make up for some of the losses from last year's shut down.