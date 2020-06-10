Kerr, Nurse among NBA coaches wondering about Olympic plans
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Steve Kerr was supposed to be in Tokyo for the Olympics this summer. And now he’s supposed to be there for the rescheduled version next summer. It’s unclear if he, or anyone else from the NBA, will be there at all. With the next NBA season not expected to start until at least Dec. 1, that calls into some serious question whether that could overlap with Olympic qualifying tournaments that some nations will need to endure in June 2021 and the Tokyo Games themselves the following month.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
