Kluber expected to start as Rangers host the Rockies

By The

Associated Press



Colorado Rockies (1-1, third in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (1-1, fourth in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rangers: Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Rangers went 45-36 on their home field in 2019. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.06 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The Rockies went 28-53 away from home in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team and averaged 3.6 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: (hamstring).

Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

