Know how to prevent heat-related illnesses this summer

The Rio Grande Valley is no stranger to the heat, but it's been a while since residents had to experience feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

The heat can be dangerous if we're not prepared.

"Often times it'll start with heat cramps. So you'll feel a cramping in your muscles, feel like you'll have to stretch a little bit in your back, your arms. You don't have to start there though sometimes it goes straight into the symptoms of heat exhaustion which would be the light-headed," DHR Associate Director of Intensive Care Units Dr. Andrew Phillips said.

It's something PSJA North 7-on-7 Coach Mark Anthony Rendon experienced during his time as a former border patrol agent. Rendon remembers the day he suffered a heat stroke.

"I kind of lost consciousness for a while, and then...they rushed me to the hospital. I remember waking up...and then being in the hospital for several days. They had to put medication through my IV's just to keep my headaches down, and I went through several bags of IV just to get myself hydrated again," Rendon said.

He uses that experience to know what signs to look out for in his football players, since 7-on-7 requires them to be out playing in the heat all day.

Staying hydrated is key. While you should make sure to hydrate, Dr. Phillips points out that even when you're staying hydrated, heat stroke is still possible if your body temperature rises.

"Anything in the air above 95 Fahrenheit, which is every day here, and even in the evenings in the valley changed, especially in our ability to sweat and produce energy that way. So, even if you are hydrating, your body temperature can still rise," Dr. Phillips said.

With the state 7-on-7 tournament coming up in College Station on June 22, coach Rendon has been trying to prepare his players.

"Because once they get to College Station, they're going to be playing approximately three to five games a day on Saturday. So just exposing them to that, making sure we have the right person out on the field, as the rotation goes around, just to keep everybody fresh. That's one thing we try to prepare for," Rendon said.

Staying heat aware is not only for players and coaches, but for spectators too.

"Especially if you're sitting and watching a game for a while, for example, and you stand up and feel lightheaded, take that as a sign you really need to go in. Definitely drink water, but get out of the heat, and that's the number one piece of advice to give, get out of the heat," Dr. Phillips said.

Advice that extends to anyone who is outside for a prolonged period of time.

