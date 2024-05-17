KRGV Cares Closet campaign continues collecting toys and more for kids at Edinburg children’s hospital

As of Wednesday evening, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign has collected more than $6,800 in monetary donations.

The campaign is collecting funds to purchase toys, books, clothes and other goods to provide to patients at the South Texas Health System Children’s hospital in Edinburg.

An ER doctor with the hospital, Lillian Amezquita, discusses the impact the campaign is already making to children at the hospital.

