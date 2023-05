KRGV Cares raises more than $20,000 so far for the Tornado Relief Fund

Thanks to a $1,000 donation from Christ Lutheran Church, KRGV Cares has raised more than $20,000 for the Tornado Relief Fund.

The fund will go to the victims of the tornado that tore through Laguna Heights on Saturday, May 13.

If you would like to donate to the relief fund, the donation page can be found under the Community tab on our website.

Donations will be accepted through Friday.