La Entrevista: Abogado comparte como funciona el proceso migratorio para los estudiantes

2 hours 37 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, February 16 2023 Feb 16, 2023 February 16, 2023 6:15 PM February 16, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista de hoy el abogado de inmigración Jaime Diez nos estará contando de los procesos migratorios para estudiantes y como facilitarlos.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

