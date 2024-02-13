x

La Entrevista: Acosta Income Tax nos trae los detalles más importantes a la hora de declarar impuestos

4 hours 49 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 February 13, 2024 1:22 PM February 13, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Nos visitan Karina y Andrés Acosta, departe de Acosta Income Tax, nos hablan sobre la declaración de impuestos y la importancia de recurrir a un especialista de taxes certificado. 

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days