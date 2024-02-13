La Entrevista: Acosta Income Tax nos trae los detalles más importantes a la hora de declarar impuestos
Nos visitan Karina y Andrés Acosta, departe de Acosta Income Tax, nos hablan sobre la declaración de impuestos y la importancia de recurrir a un especialista de taxes certificado.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
