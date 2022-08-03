La Entrevista: Asociacion sin fines de lucro
Asociacion de mujeres trabaja en el valle de texas para unir los esfuerzos de las mujeres emprendedoras.
Vea el video arriba para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death for Edinburg 4-month-old
-
Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping arrested
-
McAllen police searching for man accused of sexual assault
-
Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway
-
City of Primera to distribute water bottles