x

La Entrevista: Aumentan los casos de influenza

3 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, October 24 2022 Oct 24, 2022 October 24, 2022 6:56 PM October 24, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

Hoy en nuestro segmento de la entrevista tenemos como invitado al doctor Eduardo Candanosa que nos viene a hablar sobre los casos de influenza en menores.

Vea el video arriba para el reportaje completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days