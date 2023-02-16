x

La Entrevista: Beneficios del practicar yoga en su salud mental, fisica y emocional

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Paola Ayala, instructora de Yoga en diferentes partes del Valle, vendrá al estudio para hablarnos sobre los beneficios de practicar el yoga para la salud mental, física y emocional.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

