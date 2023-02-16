La Entrevista: Beneficios del practicar yoga en su salud mental, fisica y emocional
Paola Ayala, instructora de Yoga en diferentes partes del Valle, vendrá al estudio para hablarnos sobre los beneficios de practicar el yoga para la salud mental, física y emocional.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
