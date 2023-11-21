x

La Entrevista: Bin Less promueve el reciclaje y el uso de productos naturales

1 hour 45 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, November 21 2023 Nov 21, 2023 November 21, 2023 3:31 PM November 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Gabriela Agredano de Bin Less comparte acerca del negocio.

Bin Less es un negocio que se dedica a promover el reciclaje, biodegradación, utilizar menos plásticos y promover jabones naturales, entre otros artículos saludables.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days