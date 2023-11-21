La Entrevista: Bin Less promueve el reciclaje y el uso de productos naturales
En La Entrevista, Gabriela Agredano de Bin Less comparte acerca del negocio.
Bin Less es un negocio que se dedica a promover el reciclaje, biodegradación, utilizar menos plásticos y promover jabones naturales, entre otros artículos saludables.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville firefighter remembered as a 'pioneer' after losing battle with cancer
-
Mission police seeking juveniles in connection with school burglary
-
Harlingen airport expecting busy Thanksgiving travel season
-
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter following fatal crash in Pharr
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing the highs and lows of high school football