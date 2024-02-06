La Entrevista: Bubba's 33 nos presentas sus aperitivos únicos para recibir el Super Bowl
Nos visita Vicente Hernández Frausto departe del restaurante Bubba's 33. Nos comparten sobre su comida y platillos únicos.
Nos tienen una muestra de sus especiales para fiestas de Super Bowl.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
