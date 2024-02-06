x

La Entrevista: Bubba's 33 nos presentas sus aperitivos únicos para recibir el Super Bowl

4 hours 16 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, February 06 2024 Feb 6, 2024 February 06, 2024 1:41 PM February 06, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan y Esmeralda Medellín

Nos visita Vicente Hernández Frausto departe del restaurante Bubba's 33. Nos comparten sobre su comida y platillos únicos. 

Nos tienen una muestra de sus especiales para fiestas de Super Bowl.

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days