La Entrevista: ¿Cómo funcionan los seguros Medicaid y Obamacare?

2 hours 33 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, March 03 2023 Mar 3, 2023 March 03, 2023 7:53 PM March 03, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Adriana González responde todas las preguntas del público con respecto a los seguros de salud, seguros de vida y quienes califican para seguros de Medicaid y Obamacare. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

