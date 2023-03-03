La Entrevista: ¿Cómo funcionan los seguros Medicaid y Obamacare?
En La Entrevista, Adriana González responde todas las preguntas del público con respecto a los seguros de salud, seguros de vida y quienes califican para seguros de Medicaid y Obamacare.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
