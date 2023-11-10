x

La Entrevista: Cantante Leonado comparte su nuevo sencillo

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Leonado, cantante de música romántica, comparte acerca de su trayectoria y su nuevo sencillo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

