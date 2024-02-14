x

La Entrevista: Cardiólogo de STHS, nos explica las enfermedades del corazón y los consejos para evitarlas

Wednesday, February 14 2024
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Dr. Federico Azpurua, MD, FACC, cardiólogo de South Texas Health System Clinics, nos trae los 10 Consejos para prevenir enfermedades del corazón y accidente cerebrovascular:

1. Asuma la responsabilidad de su salud.

2. Conozca los riesgos.

3. No fume ni se exponga al humo de segunda mano.

4. Mantenga una presión arterial saludable.

5. Controle su colesterol (lípidos en la sangre).

6. Limitar las calorías.

7. Haga del ejercicio un hábito diario.

8. Escoja sus píldoras sabiamente.

9. Reducir el estrés.

10. Manténgase informado: Ciencia cambia constantemente.

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

