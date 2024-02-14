La Entrevista: Cardiólogo de STHS, nos explica las enfermedades del corazón y los consejos para evitarlas
Dr. Federico Azpurua, MD, FACC, cardiólogo de South Texas Health System Clinics, nos trae los 10 Consejos para prevenir enfermedades del corazón y accidente cerebrovascular:
1. Asuma la responsabilidad de su salud.
2. Conozca los riesgos.
3. No fume ni se exponga al humo de segunda mano.
4. Mantenga una presión arterial saludable.
5. Controle su colesterol (lípidos en la sangre).
6. Limitar las calorías.
7. Haga del ejercicio un hábito diario.
8. Escoja sus píldoras sabiamente.
9. Reducir el estrés.
10. Manténgase informado: Ciencia cambia constantemente.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
More News
News Video
-
Charges dropped against former Brownsville ISD elementary student accused of threatening principal
-
Brownsville ISD campus unveils nursing room
-
Charges dropped against former Brownsville ISD elementary student accused of threatening principal
-
Heart of the Valley: Raising awareness on heart-related illnesses
-
Heart of the Valley: Exercise and proper diet can reduce risks of...
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers Preparing to Take on Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day
-
RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers