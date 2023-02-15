x

La Entrevista: Como el permanecer activo se relaciona al mantener su cuerpo sano

By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, el entrenador Victor Perez y sus colegas enfatizan la salud en movimiento. Ellos se enfocan en proveer ejercicios que puede hacer desde casa para mantener su cuerpo sano.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

