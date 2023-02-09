x

La Entrevista: Como la Universidad, Our Lady of The Lake, se enfoca en ayudar a los estudiantes.

1 hour 26 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, February 09 2023 Feb 9, 2023 February 09, 2023 1:21 PM February 09, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Buenos Días Valle, El Dr. Abel Antonio Chávez, Presidente de la universidad Our Lady of The Lake desde julio del 2022, visita nuestros estudios y se une a La Entrevista para hablar sobre las grandes oportunidades que ofrece la universidad y como valoran las necesidades de sus estudiantes. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days