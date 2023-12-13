x

La Entrevista: Como los visitantes impactan nuestra economía

4 hours 34 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2023 Dec 13, 2023 December 13, 2023 11:48 AM December 13, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Isabel Rodríguez, representante del Plaza Mall en McAllen, nos indica cuál es el impacto en la economía local al recibir visitantes locales y de México para hacer compras.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

