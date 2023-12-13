La Entrevista: Como los visitantes impactan nuestra economía
En La Entrevista, Isabel Rodríguez, representante del Plaza Mall en McAllen, nos indica cuál es el impacto en la economía local al recibir visitantes locales y de México para hacer compras.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr police boosting patrols for the holidays
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested for robbery, assault
-
Suspects indicted by grand jury in connection with missing Mission woman's death
-
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 70s
-
Consumer Reports: Tried and tested kitchen gifts
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game