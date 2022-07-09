La Entrevista con: Centro Sweet Home
En Reynosa existe un centro de equitación y equina terapia para el público en general con beneficios que brindan los caballos en terapias.
Hoy en La Entrevista tenemos a Luis Eduardo Román, director de Centro Sweet Home.
