La Entrevista con: Centro Sweet Home

4 hours 31 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, July 09 2022 Jul 9, 2022 July 09, 2022 2:59 PM July 09, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

En Reynosa existe un centro de equitación y equina terapia para el público en general con beneficios que brindan los caballos en terapias.

Hoy en La Entrevista tenemos a Luis Eduardo Román, director de Centro Sweet Home. 

