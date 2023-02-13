x

La Entrevista: Consejos sobre como calificar para un préstamo

4 hours 31 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, February 13 2023 Feb 13, 2023 February 13, 2023 6:56 PM February 13, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Ruby Diaz de Bienes Raices, habla sobre como calificar para un préstamo.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

