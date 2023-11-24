x

La Entrevista: Cubbies ofrece gran variedad de productos

Friday, November 24 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Clarice Erasun de Cubbies McAllen comparte acerca de su negocio ubicado en McAllen.

Cubbies ofrece a otros vendedores la posibilidad de vender sus productos en una tienda física. Existen aproximadamente 30 vendedores que tienen sus productos allí. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

