La Entrevista: Depresión y el consumo de antidepresivos
En la entrevista, el doctor Daniel Carrillo Flores, médico especialista en psiquiatría, comparte información sobre la depresión y el uso de antidepresivos.
Vea el video para La Entrevista completa con Arturo Vargas y experto médico Daniel Flores.
