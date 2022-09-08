x

La Entrevista: Depresión y el consumo de antidepresivos

By: Arturo Vargas

En la entrevista, el doctor Daniel Carrillo Flores, médico especialista en psiquiatría, comparte información sobre la depresión y el uso de antidepresivos.

Vea el video para La Entrevista completa con Arturo Vargas y experto médico Daniel Flores.

