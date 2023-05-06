x

La Entrevista: DG's Tamales comparte antojitos mexicanos

49 minutes ago Saturday, May 06 2023 May 6, 2023 May 06, 2023 10:07 PM May 06, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, las representantes de DG's Tamales visitan los estudios de Buenos Días Valle este cinco de mayo para compartir sus más exitosos antojitos mexicanos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days