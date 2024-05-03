x

La Entrevista: DG'S Tamales, un novedoso negocio online

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Dilia Garza, propietaria de 'DG'S Tamales, un negocio online especializado en preparar tamales con diversos sabores al estilo mexicano.

Número para realizar pedidos: 956 534-5312

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

