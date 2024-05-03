La Entrevista: DG'S Tamales, un novedoso negocio online
Dilia Garza, propietaria de 'DG'S Tamales, un negocio online especializado en preparar tamales con diversos sabores al estilo mexicano.
Número para realizar pedidos: 956 534-5312
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in May 2024
-
Man hoping to reconnect with boaters he saved from drowning in Port...
-
Mission residents express confusion over 24 proposed city charter revisions on the...
-
Jackson Ranch Church in Pharr receives historical designation
-
5 On Your Side: Residents question authenticity of wine festival in Harlingen