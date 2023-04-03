x

La Entrevista: Director comparte información sobre su nueva película 'La Usurpadora' el musical

By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Santiago Limón director de la película La Usurpadora el musical, visita nuestros estudios para hablar sobre la película, cuyo estreno es este viernes 7 de abril.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

