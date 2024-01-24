x

La Entrevista: Directora de 'Gingerbread House' nos comparte sobre el centro de aprendizaje infantil

6 days 10 hours 51 minutes ago Wednesday, January 17 2024 Jan 17, 2024 January 17, 2024 4:31 PM January 17, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Elsa García, directora de Gingerbread House Learning Center comparte sobre los servicios que ofrecen en el centro infantil.

Para más información, visite la página de Facebook de Gingerbread House Learning Center.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days