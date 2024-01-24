La Entrevista: Directora de 'Gingerbread House' nos comparte sobre el centro de aprendizaje infantil
En La Entrevista, Elsa García, directora de Gingerbread House Learning Center comparte sobre los servicios que ofrecen en el centro infantil.
Para más información, visite la página de Facebook de Gingerbread House Learning Center.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
