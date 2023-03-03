La Entrevista: Doctor de heridas explica como funciona el proceso de sanación
En La Entrevista, el Dr. Rafael Rafols, el médico de heridas, brinda información sobre como funciona el proceso de sanación de las heridas, al igual que algunos remedios que puedo uno realizar o tomar desde casa.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
