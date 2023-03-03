x

La Entrevista: Doctor de heridas explica como funciona el proceso de sanación

4 hours 33 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, March 03 2023 Mar 3, 2023 March 03, 2023 5:43 PM March 03, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, el Dr. Rafael Rafols, el médico de heridas, brinda información sobre como funciona el proceso de sanación de las heridas, al igual que algunos remedios que puedo uno realizar o tomar desde casa.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days